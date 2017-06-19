Coal Boss Robert Murray Is Suing John...

Coal Boss Robert Murray Is Suing John Oliver After Being Mocked on Last Week Tonight

AUGUST 08: John Oliver accepts the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information for 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver; via video at the 31st annual Television Critics Association Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 8, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. - See this story on time.com The CEO of America's biggest privately owned coal company has filed a libel lawsuit against Last Week Tonight host John Oliver, HBO, Time Warner and the show's writers, claiming that a recent episode was defamatory.

