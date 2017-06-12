Clive Davis to Be Honored at Italy's Ischia Fest
Clive Davis and Pharrell Williams arrive at The Grammy Awards Pre-Grammy Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 7, 2015 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Record producer and music industry executive Clive Davis is no stranger to the Ischia Global Film & Music Fest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wet 'N' Wild Waterpark Los Angeles (Sep '13)
|4 hr
|567abc
|22
|teens steal lapd cars
|6 hr
|adamanter
|1
|South LA gang leader blamed for 2 decades of vi...
|8 hr
|double foodie doggie
|1
|Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In...
|8 hr
|lakers thru and thru
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|Review: Days Inn LAX Airport
|14 hr
|DAYS INN LAX AIRPORT
|1
|The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows
|Jun 3
|LOL
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC