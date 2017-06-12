Clinton, Obama surprise Women in Film...

Clinton, Obama surprise Women in Film awards winners, guests

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama and Sen. Kamala Harris made surprise appearances at Women in Film's awards ceremony with special videos, while veteran newsman Dan Rather called the group's work toward gender parity in entertainment an example of "basic American decency, tolerance and generosity."

