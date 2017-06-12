Chyno Miranda Premieres First Music Video as Soloist, 'Qu date...

Chyno Miranda Premieres First Music V...

Chyno Miranda Premieres First Music Video as Soloist, 'Qu

Jesus Alberto Miranda Perez of Chino y Nacho arrives at the 23rd Annual BMI Latin Awards held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on March 2, 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif. The wait is over for Chyno Miranda fans! The Venezuelan singer finally releases his first single and music video "Quedate Conmigo" featuring Gente De Zona and Wisin , Billboard can exclusively reveal.

