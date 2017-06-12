CEO taking leave after review of toxic workplace
In this Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kalanick will take a leave of absence for an unspecified period and let his leadership team run the troubled ride-hailing company while heA's gone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schizoid Alert: Lisa Marquis Cut Above Casting
|8 hr
|Ss playground
|1
|Pacific Palisades Jukebox (Jun '12)
|9 hr
|Musikologist
|19
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Ryan Goldsman
|20,930
|The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows
|Jun 3
|LOL
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr '17
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ...
|Apr '17
|Canada Bad 2
|1
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Apr '17
|flying pigs
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC