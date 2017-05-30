Celebrity Photos of The Week: June 4 ...

Celebrity Photos of The Week: June 4 - June 10

Halley Berry dazzles at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in L.A., Diddy, Tina Lawson and other celebs happily attend the Ladylike Foundation's 9th Annual Women of Excellence Awards gala in Beverly Hills, Logan Browning strikes a pose at the Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Jersey City and Childish Gambino performs on day 2 of the Governors Ball 2017 music festival at Randall's Island in New York City. See these and more celeb pics of the week.

