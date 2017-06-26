Cat Deeley, 40, desperate for more ba...

Cat Deeley, 40, desperate for more babies

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

'They call me a geriatric mum': Cat Deeley, 40, says she's desperate for more babies with husband Patrick Kielty, 46, despite 'triple health risk' And Cat Deely, 40, discussed how she would love to add to her brood because she is loving every minute of being a mother. But the So You Think You Can Dance? host revealed doctors have warned her she is at 'triple high risk' as a 'geriatric mum'.

