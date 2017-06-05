Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Enjoy a PDA-Filled Lunch Date -- See the Sweet Pic
The lovebirds, who tied the knot in January 2015, were spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday, enjoying a PDA-filled lunch date. The two appeared in good spirits as they were photographed leaving Bouchon, a traditional French bistro, before heading to AllSaints to shop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes
|3 hr
|WILDCATS BOWLING ...
|25
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|19 hr
|Yaya
|1
|Maxine waters
|20 hr
|actorvet
|4
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|22 hr
|whats putin know
|1
|80 Charts that Show Global Warming Hysteria Is ...
|23 hr
|Gerald
|1
|Contributers Needed for New Unscripted Comedy T...
|23 hr
|MysticArts Jacob
|1
|casula
|Tue
|tuba toofpaste
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC