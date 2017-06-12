Caitlyn Jenner spends Father's Day with Kendall and Kylie
Despite the family friction caused by Caitlyn's memoir, the 67-year-old reality star met up with her daughters at the Rodeo Drive Concours d'Elegance car show in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday . Sharing a picture of the trio on Instagram, she wrote: "Good day at the Father's Day car show on Rodeo Drive with my girls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|US Army Vet
|20,941
|My tenant has people living in her kitchen
|15 hr
|minkman111
|1
|Sweet Cat Welcomes His Soldier Dad Home
|18 hr
|Ann
|1
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|22 hr
|William_Bowden
|119
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Sat
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|6
|The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows
|Jun 3
|LOL
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr '17
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC