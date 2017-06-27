Brand-new Sunset Strip apartments to become deluxe extended-stay hotel
The Residences at 8500 Sunset, a collection of 190 upscale unoccupied apartments, has been sold by developer CIM Group to Korman Communities and Brookfield Property Group. The new owners will turn it into a deluxe extended-stay hotel under the AKA brand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I HATE little dogs!
|7 hr
|doggito
|8
|Good Riddance Chris Paul
|11 hr
|lakers thru and thru
|1
|Johnny Depp
|15 hr
|Rip Chen Picket
|6
|Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T...
|Mon
|Jan
|1
|Who are these that protest the protesters?
|Jun 26
|actorvet
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|ByteFence- steer clear of these a-holes
|Jun 25
|Rodrigo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC