Brand-new Sunset Strip apartments to become deluxe extended-stay hotel

The Residences at 8500 Sunset, a collection of 190 upscale unoccupied apartments, has been sold by developer CIM Group to Korman Communities and Brookfield Property Group. The new owners will turn it into a deluxe extended-stay hotel under the AKA brand.

