Bonderman says sorry for 'disrespectful comment' at Uber meeting about sexism
At an all-hands meeting meant to deal with a report highlighting a culture of sexism at Uber , TPG co-founder and Uber board member David Bonderman cracked a bad joke about women talking too much. Huffington: "There's a lot of data that shows when there's one woman on the board, it's much more likely that there will be a second woman on the board."
