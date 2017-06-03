Bill Mahera s Use of Racial Slur on HBO Show Draws Criticism

JULY 28: TV Host Bill Maher speaks during the HBO portion of the 2011 Summer TCA Tour held at the Beverly Hilton on July 28, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 28: TV Host Bill Maher speaks during the HBO portion of the 2011 Summer TCA Tour held at the Beverly Hilton on July 28, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.