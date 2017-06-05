Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Clinic Rocked by Patient Records Heist: ...
A week after an inside job at a Rodeo Drive reconstructive surgery practice, police are still piecing together clues and searching for stolen materials that compromised private medical and financial information of about 15,000 patients and several stars. A week after a prominent Beverly Hills plastic surgery practice first reported a massive theft of confidential patient medical records, credit card information and photographs and recordings of patients undergoing surgery, the police have yet to recover all the stolen materials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Male Privilege
|3 hr
|hey hey hay
|15
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|5 hr
|Coal is King
|2
|Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes
|Wed
|BOWLING WITH LINDA
|26
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
|Maxine waters
|Jun 6
|actorvet
|4
|80 Charts that Show Global Warming Hysteria Is ...
|Jun 6
|Gerald
|1
|The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows
|Jun 3
|LOL
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC