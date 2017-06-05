Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Clinic Rocked by Patient Records Heist: ...

Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Clinic ...

A week after an inside job at a Rodeo Drive reconstructive surgery practice, police are still piecing together clues and searching for stolen materials that compromised private medical and financial information of about 15,000 patients and several stars. A week after a prominent Beverly Hills plastic surgery practice first reported a massive theft of confidential patient medical records, credit card information and photographs and recordings of patients undergoing surgery, the police have yet to recover all the stolen materials.

