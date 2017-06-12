Beverly Hills man robbed at gunpoint; suspects flee after crashing victima s car
BEVERLY HILLS >> Two armed suspects robbed a man about a block away from his Beverly Hills home on the border of Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, then forced the man back to his home where they attempted to steal his vehicle before crashing it. The victim was unharmed in the robbery, which was reported at 12:15 a.m. in the area of Schumacher and Commodore Sloat drives, according to Sgt.
