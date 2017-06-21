Beverly Hills Approves Bike Lanes for Santa Monica Blvd
Last night the Beverly Hills City Council unanimously approved adding bike lanes to Santa Monica Boulevard. The new lanes are expected to be completed in mid-2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
