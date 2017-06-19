Bernie Mac, Snoop Dogg to get Hollywood Walk of Fame stars
In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo, Snoop Dogg arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story" at the Writers Guild Theater on in Beverly Hills, Calif. Snoop Dogg, Shonda Rhimes, "Weird Al" Yankovic and late entertainers Bernie Mac and Steve Irwin will be receiving stars on Hollywood's Walk of Fame next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forever the bridesmaid: Are listings that linge...
|1 hr
|same all over
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|16 hr
|Ahmmad
|77
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|18 hr
|lighterthanyou
|4
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|18 hr
|secret Asian man
|3
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|23 hr
|Elmer34
|121
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|6
|The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows
|Jun 3
|LOL
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC