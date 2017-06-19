Amanda Bynes Spotted in Beverly Hills...

Amanda Bynes Spotted in Beverly Hills Following First Interview in Four Years -- See the Pic

The 31-year-old actress was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday, shopping with a friend on Rodeo Drive. Bynes opted for an all-white, breezy summer ensemble, which consisted of a sheer blouse over a white bra and hi-low maxi skirt.

