Also, 'Gotham' airs its season finale...

Also, 'Gotham' airs its season finale, 'Shadowhunters' returns and 'Daytime Divas' debuts

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

"The Bachelorette" : When Rachel's duplicitous suitor, DeMario, pleads for a second chance, will she be able to forgive and forget? The Bachelorette lets three men go at the rose ceremony, but two of them do not take the news gracefully and argue noisily outside the mansion after their ejection. Six of the remaining guys are off on a group date to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where they are asked to strip for charity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes 1 hr WILDCATS BOWLING ... 22
News Grandmother Sought In Fatal Stabbing Of Daughte... 3 hr frez no like armpits 1
Ban all Muslims from entering United States 11 hr Kinder and Gentle... 6
Report tax fraud and get a reward..... 17 hr JLG 2
Free time during the Summer? We're CASTING! 19 hr MeaganMysticArt 1
Review: Ciclii Mon Wayne_Santee 3
News The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows Jun 3 LOL 2
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,685 • Total comments across all topics: 281,557,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC