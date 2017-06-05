Also, 'Gotham' airs its season finale, 'Shadowhunters' returns and 'Daytime Divas' debuts
"The Bachelorette" : When Rachel's duplicitous suitor, DeMario, pleads for a second chance, will she be able to forgive and forget? The Bachelorette lets three men go at the rose ceremony, but two of them do not take the news gracefully and argue noisily outside the mansion after their ejection. Six of the remaining guys are off on a group date to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where they are asked to strip for charity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes
|1 hr
|WILDCATS BOWLING ...
|22
|Grandmother Sought In Fatal Stabbing Of Daughte...
|3 hr
|frez no like armpits
|1
|Ban all Muslims from entering United States
|11 hr
|Kinder and Gentle...
|6
|Report tax fraud and get a reward.....
|17 hr
|JLG
|2
|Free time during the Summer? We're CASTING!
|19 hr
|MeaganMysticArt
|1
|Review: Ciclii
|Mon
|Wayne_Santee
|3
|The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows
|Jun 3
|LOL
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC