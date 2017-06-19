Ah Bella, Bella! Scott Loves You, Bella

Ah Bella, Bella! Scott Loves You, Bella

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Bawaba

Rumored couple Scott Disick and Bella Thorne were spotted holding hands during a late-night reunion this week. The 34-year-old reality star and 19-year-old actress appeared to have rekindled their romance Thursday while celebrating singer Lana Del Rey's birthday in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women should stop wearing bras 1 hr actorvet 4
Johnny Depp 1 hr Rip Chen Picket 3
6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico 2 hr Rip Chen Picket 6
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 6 hr INGLEWOOD LANES B... 121
Review: Inglewood Lanes 11 hr INGLEWOOD LANES B... 88
Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16) 19 hr Jeffrey Smith 122
News At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating t... Fri Hollywood Turdher... 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 25 at 3:13AM PDT

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. U.S. Open
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,530 • Total comments across all topics: 282,016,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC