Accepting marijuana is a step toward ...

Accepting marijuana is a step toward seeing ita s used safely: Guest commentary

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: LA Daily News

The pink elephant in the room of every city council and board of supervisors meeting where cannabis is on the agenda is a simple fact. Marijuana is a drug.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Round Table Pizza 5 min ROUND TABLE PIZZA 7
Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11) 6 hr Lake Forest sucks 2
Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off... Sat Jean 1
WARNING about Inception Media Group Sat Suing Inception M... 1
WARNING about David Borshell Sat Adam W 2
News Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou... Sat discocrisco 1
News Adam West, actor: September 19, 1928 - June 10,... Sat binaries 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,520 • Total comments across all topics: 281,690,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC