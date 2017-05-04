US Commerce chief says Canadian trade...

US Commerce chief says Canadian trade threats 'inappropriate'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Saturday that threats of retaliatory trade actions from Canadian officials "are inappropriate" and will not influence the department's final determinations regarding U.S. import duties on Canadian softwood lumber. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 min Fitus T Bluster 21,008
News LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi... 1 hr joe 38
News Should California allow cyclists to roll throug... 7 hr ThomasA 4
Steak N Shake burger joint offers fake passport... 19 hr Shane 1
Mexican woman, 116, gets bank card after being ... Sat Maria 1
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Sat leticalacrn 13
Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16) Sat Luis Sabin 105
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,620 • Total comments across all topics: 280,858,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC