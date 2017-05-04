US Commerce chief says Canadian trade threats 'inappropriate'
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Saturday that threats of retaliatory trade actions from Canadian officials "are inappropriate" and will not influence the department's final determinations regarding U.S. import duties on Canadian softwood lumber. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 1, 2017.
