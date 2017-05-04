UK supermarket Morrisons' sales rise for sixth straight quarter
May 4 Morrisons, Britain's fourth biggest supermarket operator, beat forecasts as it reported a sixth consecutive quarter of underlying sales growth, reflecting continued improvement in the way its stores are run. The Bradford, northern England, based company also said on Thursday that its expectations and guidance for the 2017-18 year were unchanged.
