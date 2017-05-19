Trent Reznor selling Bev Hills modern

NIN frontman and Grammy and Oscar winner Trent Reznor has put his modern Beverly Hills, CA, mansion on the market for $5.75 million. The five-bedroom home was built in 1966, and has since undergone some stylish remodeling.

