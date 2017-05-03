There, there: Denis Leary says 'We Don't Suck' after all

In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, file photo, Denis Leary, a cast member in the television series "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll," arrives at the FX Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. The actor-comedian is following his 2008 best-seller, "Why We Suck," with the more uplifting "Why We Don't Suck," Crown Archetype told The Associated Press on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

