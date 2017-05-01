Syria attack was 'after-dinner entert...

Syria attack was 'after-dinner entertainment': US commerce chief

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has described the cruise missile attack on Syria "after-dinner entertainment" for guests dining at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club on April 6, when the US president decided to launch the strike. Ross, speaking at an economics conference in California on Monday, recounted the scene at the Florida estate when Trump interrupted dessert to inform Chinese President Xi Jinping that the US had attacked a Syrian airfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News May Day march draws 30,000 to downtown L.A. in ... 33 min tomin cali 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr LibHater 20,993
News May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15) 2 hr Trump your President 15
News Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p... 4 hr American 11
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 5 hr Mark Of The Valley 104
911!! $$$ need left handed clubs asap Mon Regan 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr 24 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,827 • Total comments across all topics: 280,720,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC