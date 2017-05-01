Syria attack was 'after-dinner entertainment': US commerce chief
US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has described the cruise missile attack on Syria "after-dinner entertainment" for guests dining at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club on April 6, when the US president decided to launch the strike. Ross, speaking at an economics conference in California on Monday, recounted the scene at the Florida estate when Trump interrupted dessert to inform Chinese President Xi Jinping that the US had attacked a Syrian airfield.
