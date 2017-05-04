Sunny Pawar admits he was 'scared' me...

Sunny Pawar admits he was 'scared' meeting Dev Patel

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Lion star Sunny Pawar delights Eamonn Holmes with his cheeky charm on This Morning... as he admits he was 'scared' to meet his Hollywood co-star Dev Patel He shot to fame this year in the Oscar nominated film Lion when he worked alongside the dashing Dev Patel. The adorable young actor, styling a trendy red and blue bomber jacket, confessed during the chat that he was terrified when he went to meet his co-star Dev for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ... 5 hr Garden State 1
312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive 7 hr What411 2
Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16) 10 hr Leon Conboy 104
GlassesUSA.com 19 hr Glasses 1
Review: Ciclii 20 hr AndersonTom 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr 24 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ... Apr 19 Canada Bad 2 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,133 • Total comments across all topics: 280,805,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC