Sorry, not sorry: Jennifer Lawrence owns up to pole dancing

In this Oct. 28, 2016, file photo, Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Lawrence acknowledged on May 17, 2017, that a tabloid site's video of her dancing on a stripper pole is the real thing, but the actress says she's not sorry about it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.