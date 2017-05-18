Sorry, not sorry: Jennifer Lawrence o...

Sorry, not sorry: Jennifer Lawrence owns up to pole dancing

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Oct. 28, 2016, file photo, Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Lawrence acknowledged on May 17, 2017, that a tabloid site's video of her dancing on a stripper pole is the real thing, but the actress says she's not sorry about it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Male Privilege 55 min crazycat 4
Glenn Frey 57 min right guard 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Adam 21,032
Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16) 11 hr Emanuel_Davis 110
beware of phone tax scam Thu Maria 1
Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09) Thu Linda-Rosamond-CA 120
News 'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell... Wed DebraE 16
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,724 • Total comments across all topics: 281,132,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC