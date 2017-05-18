Sorry, not sorry: Jennifer Lawrence owns up to pole dancing
In this Oct. 28, 2016, file photo, Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Lawrence acknowledged on May 17, 2017, that a tabloid site's video of her dancing on a stripper pole is the real thing, but the actress says she's not sorry about it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Male Privilege
|55 min
|crazycat
|4
|Glenn Frey
|57 min
|right guard
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Adam
|21,032
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|11 hr
|Emanuel_Davis
|110
|beware of phone tax scam
|Thu
|Maria
|1
|Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09)
|Thu
|Linda-Rosamond-CA
|120
|'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell...
|Wed
|DebraE
|16
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC