Share presents 64th Annual Boomtown 2017 Gala

SHARE, INC., the 64 year-old philanthropic organization dedicated to raising funds for developmentally disabled, abused and neglected children as well as medical research, hosted its annual Boomtown gala, "Let's Dance" tonight, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills . The evening honored inspirational dance philanthropist Glorya Kaufman with the "Shining Spirit Award."

