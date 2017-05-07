'Shahs Of Sunset' Star Lilly Ghalichi Ties The Knot With...
Sorry boys, 'Shahs Of Sunset' beauty Lilly Ghalichi is officially off the market! The reality married Dara Mir in a flower-filled ceremony set in front of a white cobblestone castle that we thought only existed in Disney movies. See pics from her wedding, here! Huge congratulations are in order for Lilly Ghalichi , 34, and Dara Mir ! The newlyweds, whose romance was frequently documented on the reality show Shahs Of Sunset , exchanged vows on Saturday May 6 in Beverly Hills, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi...
|1 min
|tomin cali
|44
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|thorium
|21,011
|Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ...
|1 hr
|Anthony
|2
|Fight over parking spot leads to double shootin...
|4 hr
|yoshi
|1
|Impeachment
|5 hr
|Not queer
|1
|Should California allow cyclists to roll throug...
|16 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Steak N Shake burger joint offers fake passport...
|Sun
|Shane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC