'Shahs Of Sunset' Star Lilly Ghalichi Ties The Knot With...

Sorry boys, 'Shahs Of Sunset' beauty Lilly Ghalichi is officially off the market! The reality married Dara Mir in a flower-filled ceremony set in front of a white cobblestone castle that we thought only existed in Disney movies. See pics from her wedding, here! Huge congratulations are in order for Lilly Ghalichi , 34, and Dara Mir ! The newlyweds, whose romance was frequently documented on the reality show Shahs Of Sunset , exchanged vows on Saturday May 6 in Beverly Hills, California.

