Robertson Plaza Overhaul Means Bright New Food Future Along the Boulevard

Big, bold Robertson Plaza is getting a pricey new revamp soon, with a slew of new food and beverage names looking to make room on the ground floor. Among them is The Henry , a popular Sam Fox restaurant out of Phoenix, as well as Blue Bottle Coffee.

