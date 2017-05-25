Rachel Platten To Receive First Gracies Impact Award, Will Perform At 42nd Annual Awards Gala

RACHEL PLATTEN will be honored with the first-ever GRACIES IMPACT AWARD, which is presented to an artist who has made a positive impact on society through their music, it was announced by the ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION. Her award will accompany a performance at the 42nd annual GRACIES AWARD GALA with her chart-topping hits, "Fight Song" and "Stand By You," at the BEVERLY WILSHIRE HOTEL in BEVERLY HILLS, CA, on JUNE 6th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.