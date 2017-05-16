Playboy model who shared Snapchat of naked woman, 70, will face trial
The Playboy model accused of body-shaming a 70-year-old woman in the gym has lost her last ditch attempt to avoid court. Dani Mathers, 30, is charged with secretly photographing a naked 70-year-old woman in a Los Angeles gym and sharing the image without the subject's consent on Snapchat.
