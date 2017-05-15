People 9 mins ago 7:48 a.m.'Big Bang'...

People 9 mins ago 7:48 a.m.'Big Bang' star Jim Parsons marries partner Todd Spiewak

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

Actor Jim Parsons and art director Todd Spiewak attend the 2015 GLSEN Respect Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 23, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. The Big Bang Theory star married his longtime partner Todd Spiewak at the Rainbow Room in New York on Saturday night, his representative Jillian Roscoe confirmed to USA TODAY .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 41 min Toms river nj 21,028
White Male Privilege 1 hr Lisa k 1
Discharge of Mr Atrocities 6 hr obese send the de... 1
Prison Sessions 10 hr bromoballz 1
Add a word, Drop a word (May '10) 13 hr Bev in Beverly Hills 5
keep 1 word drop 1 word game (Jan '12) 13 hr Bev in Beverly Hills 38
Keep a word Drop a word (Nov '11) 13 hr Bev in Beverly Hills 5
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,203 • Total comments across all topics: 281,041,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC