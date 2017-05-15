People 9 mins ago 7:48 a.m.'Big Bang' star Jim Parsons marries partner Todd Spiewak
Actor Jim Parsons and art director Todd Spiewak attend the 2015 GLSEN Respect Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 23, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. The Big Bang Theory star married his longtime partner Todd Spiewak at the Rainbow Room in New York on Saturday night, his representative Jillian Roscoe confirmed to USA TODAY .
