Party Report: Jenners and Hiltons Thaw Icy Relationship at...

Inside Nancy Davis' annual Race to Erase MS Gala with Tommy Hilfiger, Carmen Electra, Chicago and the Hollywood Moms' Club Paris Hilton and the mom of her ex-best friend linked up at Nancy Davis' "Race to Erase MS" gala at the Beverly Hilton on Friday night In the context of the smiling crowd including Hilton's boyfriend-of-the-minute Chris Zylka and Tommy Hilfiger's wife Dee Ocleppo mama Jenner's stoneface here reads a bit icy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.