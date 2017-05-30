Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie on 'exciting' B'way bow
In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, Brendon Urie performs at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Urie takes over the role of Charlie Price for a 10-week run in the popular musical "Kinky Boots" about a staid British shoe factory on the brink of ruin that retrofits itself into a maker of footwear for drag queens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Male Privilege
|1 hr
|Really
|12
|Maxine waters
|5 hr
|Defeat Maxine wTers
|2
|Trumped You Los Angeles
|8 hr
|just lovin it
|1
|Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb
|11 hr
|Wilmer baggins
|3
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|21 hr
|afriend
|108
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr '17
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ...
|Apr '17
|Canada Bad 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC