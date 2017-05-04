Nick Viall 'praying for everyone' in ...

Nick Viall 'praying for everyone' in Chris Soules' crash

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Nick Viall has spoken for the first time after his fellow The Bachelor star Chris Soules was involved in a fatal car crash. 'My reaction was obviously the same as everyone else, which is just that it's a terrible tragedy,' Viall told Entertainment Tonight of the April 24 crash, which claimed the life of 66-year-old farmer Kenneth Mosher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi... 31 min HOLLA ISABELLA 10
News Should California allow cyclists to roll throug... 6 hr Solarman 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Thousands 21,003
Mexican woman, 116, gets bank card after being ... 12 hr Maria 1
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) 15 hr leticalacrn 13
Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16) 16 hr Luis Sabin 105
News Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ... Fri Garden State 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,832,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC