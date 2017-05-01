New Police Reports Shed Light on Ronni Chasen Murder Case
More than six years after the publicist's shocking murder, 200 pages of documents recently released by the Beverly Hills Police Department highlight details of the circumstantial case against Harold Smith, a list of other initial persons of interest and the limited scope of the controversial investigation. The Beverly Hills Police Department has released a revealing new tranche of materials pertaining to its investigation into the November 2010 murder of prominent film publicist Ronni Chasen.
