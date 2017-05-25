Memoir from dancer David Hallberg coming in November
In this Oct. 8, 2014, file photo, classical ballet dancer David Hallberg accepts the Princess Grace Statue Award at the 2014 Princess Grace Awards Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hallberg is working on a memoir about his rise from childhood bullying victim to principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre and Bolshoi Ballet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Wanda Siskovitch
|21,051
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|3 hr
|Harold Evans
|114
|Fake charity in front of AMC Walkway
|11 hr
|jbrvo
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr '17
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ...
|Apr '17
|Canada Bad 2
|1
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Apr '17
|flying pigs
|5
|The younger McGraw marries Playboy model Erica ... (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Idol
|14
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC