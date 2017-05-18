Mel Brooks attends the LA Premiere of "If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Mel Brooks attends the LA Premiere of "If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.