Leonardo DiCaprio and Naomi Campbell leave Cannes party
Newly-single Leonardo DiCaprio parties the night away with Naomi Campbell... after an evening of mingling with the world's top models And Leonardo DiCaprio, 39, appeared to be partying his troubles away with pal Naomi Campbell, 47, in Cannes of Friday. The notorious party animals were seen leaving a glamorous event together looking in high spirits, after Leo spent the evening partying with a bevy of models .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,059
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|3 hr
|Now_What-
|74
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|23 hr
|Harold Evans
|114
|Fake charity in front of AMC Walkway
|Fri
|jbrvo
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr '17
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ...
|Apr '17
|Canada Bad 2
|1
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Apr '17
|flying pigs
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC