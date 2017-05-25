Leonardo DiCaprio and Naomi Campbell leave Cannes party

Newly-single Leonardo DiCaprio parties the night away with Naomi Campbell... after an evening of mingling with the world's top models And Leonardo DiCaprio, 39, appeared to be partying his troubles away with pal Naomi Campbell, 47, in Cannes of Friday. The notorious party animals were seen leaving a glamorous event together looking in high spirits, after Leo spent the evening partying with a bevy of models .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.