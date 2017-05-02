Kyle Bass Sees China's Wealth Managem...

Kyle Bass Sees China's Wealth Management Products as Key Risk

15 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Kyle Bass, Hayman Capital Management's chief investment officer and managing partner, discusses China's economy and the global risks to financial markets with Bloomberg's Erik Schatzker at the Milken Institute Global Conference. Kyle Bass, founder of Hayman Capital Management, warned that ballooning assets in Chinese wealth management products are another sign of a looming credit crisis in the nation.

