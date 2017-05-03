Kimmel's touching monologue resonates on social media
In this Jan. 3, 2017 image released by ABC, host Jimmy Kimmel appears during "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Los Angeles. Kimmel's tearful account of his newborn son's heart surgery reverberated widely across social media, turning a monologue seen by a relatively small late-night TV audience into something far more potent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell...
|3 min
|Responder
|9
|Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06)
|5 hr
|Reality
|9
|Former Porn Star Buck Angel Is On a Mission to ...
|6 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15)
|16 hr
|Well Well
|16
|May Day march draws 30,000 to downtown L.A. in ...
|16 hr
|Well Well
|3
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr 24
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC