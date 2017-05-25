Kaley Cuoco cracks up during stroll i...

Kaley Cuoco cracks up during stroll in Beverly Hills

Big laugh theory! Kaley Cuoco cracks up during casual stroll in T-shirt and jeans with gal pal in Beverly Hills The Big Bang Theory wore a white T-shirt tucked into faded and cuffed skinny jeans along with textured black flats. Television star: Kaley Cuoco kept it casual in faded skinny jeans and a T-shirt while out Thursday with a friend in Beverly Hills, California Kaley and Ryan wed on New Year's Eve in 2013 and announced they were seeking a divorce in September 2015.

