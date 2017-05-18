Justin Timberlake Responds to Seth Rogen's Hilarious Side-by-Side Photos of the Guys & Their Wives
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller figured something out this week: "Me and my wife have recently come to the unsettling realization that and Jessica Biel are the better looking version of us," the comedian tweeted Wednesday, along with side-by-side photos of the two couples.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glenn Frey
|17 hr
|frez no like armpits
|6
|Officials hope a knock-knocka arrests have deal...
|Sat
|okrahomo
|1
|White Male Privilege
|Sat
|crazycat
|8
|United Healthcare in hot water
|Sat
|American
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Ebby Steppach
|21,035
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|Sat
|666 Armo
|589
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|May 19
|Emanuel_Davis
|110
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC