Jennifer Lopez Calls Look-Alike Daughter Emme Her Woman Crush Wednesday -- See the Cute Pic
In honor of "Woman Crush Wednesday," the Shades of Blues star took to Instagram with a happy snap alongside her look-alike daughter , Emme. "My #WCW is my lil coconut Emme!!!" Lopez captioned the mommy-daughter car selfie, rocking a casual ponytail and a sweatshirt reading "Good Vibes."
