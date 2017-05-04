Investor Tim Draper to participate in blockchain token sale for first time: Reuters
Billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper soon plans to take a step that even he, a long-time bitcoin aficionado, has eschewed to now: buying a new digital currency offered by a technology startup. Draper, an early supporter of bitcoin and its underlying blockchain financial ledger technology, told Reuters in an interview he will for the first time participate in a so-called "initial coin offering" of Tezos slated later this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi...
|7 min
|UdiotRaceAMAKEWOR...
|22
|Steak N Shake burger joint offers fake passport...
|7 hr
|Shane
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|FlyOnTheWall
|21,004
|Should California allow cyclists to roll throug...
|19 hr
|Solarman
|3
|Mexican woman, 116, gets bank card after being ...
|Sat
|Maria
|1
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Sat
|leticalacrn
|13
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|Sat
|Luis Sabin
|105
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC