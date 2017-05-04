Investor Tim Draper to participate in...

Investor Tim Draper to participate in blockchain token sale for first time: Reuters

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: PE Hub

Billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper soon plans to take a step that even he, a long-time bitcoin aficionado, has eschewed to now: buying a new digital currency offered by a technology startup. Draper, an early supporter of bitcoin and its underlying blockchain financial ledger technology, told Reuters in an interview he will for the first time participate in a so-called "initial coin offering" of Tezos slated later this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi... 7 min UdiotRaceAMAKEWOR... 22
Steak N Shake burger joint offers fake passport... 7 hr Shane 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr FlyOnTheWall 21,004
News Should California allow cyclists to roll throug... 19 hr Solarman 3
Mexican woman, 116, gets bank card after being ... Sat Maria 1
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Sat leticalacrn 13
Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16) Sat Luis Sabin 105
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,166 • Total comments across all topics: 280,846,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC