How a bistro in Beverly Hills makes some of the best fried chicken in Los Angeles

It's about 4 p.m. on a recent Monday and the prep kitchen at chef Thomas Keller's Bouchon in Beverly Hills is buzzing with cooks cleaning artichokes, chopping produce and caramelizing shallots for the night's service. It's an immaculate, highly organized operation - the bright green pieces of tape labeling items around the kitchen all have perfectly straight edges - and each cook is busy with a specific task.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.