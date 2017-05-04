Herea s why Bernie Sanders is in Beve...

Herea s why Bernie Sanders is in Beverly Hills this weekend

BEVERLY HILLS >> Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane are expected to comment on what's needed to move progress forward in the U.S. and California during a planned 20-minute award acceptance speech Saturday night in Beverly Hills. The couple will receive the Public Servants of the Year award from the nonprofit nonpartisan public interest group Consumer Watchdog at its 11th annual Rage for Justice Awards at the Beverly Wilshire.

