Hendrix's Monterey Pop festival guitar going up for auction

The guitar Jimi Hendrix played at the Monterey Pop festival in 1967 is expected to sell for $750,000 when it goes up for auction next month. It will be offered by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions on June 17 in Beverly Hills, California.

