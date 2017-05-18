Hendrix's Monterey Pop festival guitar going up for auction
The guitar Jimi Hendrix played at the Monterey Pop festival in 1967 is expected to sell for $750,000 when it goes up for auction next month. It will be offered by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions on June 17 in Beverly Hills, California.
