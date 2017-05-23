Health Care Ranks Near Top of CEO Pay Trends, Again
Dr. Kita S. Curry - President/CEO Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services seen at the 2017 Erasing the Stigma Leadership Awards on Thursday, April 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Pay checks have remained healthy for executives in the health care industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hippy Crack is a Teen's Popular Getting High Me...
|18 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|22 hr
|Lawrence Austin
|113
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|Glenn Frey
|May 21
|frez no like armpits
|6
|Officials hope a knock-knocka arrests have deal...
|May 20
|okrahomo
|1
|White Male Privilege
|May 20
|crazycat
|8
|United Healthcare in hot water
|May 20
|American
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC